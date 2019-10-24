iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 29.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,834,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,448 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,673,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 990,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,429,000 after purchasing an additional 517,219 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,056,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after purchasing an additional 321,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 345,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,614,000 after purchasing an additional 263,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.98. 773,614 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89.

