iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Holdings Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,730,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 762,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,259,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 593,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $195.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.29. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $156.03 and a 1 year high of $207.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.