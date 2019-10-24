iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 214.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,226. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.37.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.9558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.