K12 (NYSE:LRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12. Its mission is to maximize a child’s potential by providing access to an engaging and effective education, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic background. “

Get K12 alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on K12 in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on K12 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti raised K12 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered K12 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of LRN stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 865,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,128. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $830.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.14. K12 has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $37.43.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). K12 had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. K12’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that K12 will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of K12 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 262.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of K12 by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on K12 (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.