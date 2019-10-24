Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,157. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.07. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $148,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,350 shares of company stock worth $3,153,460. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

