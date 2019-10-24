Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.57 and traded as low as $5.14. Kamada shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 811 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMDA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $209.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Kamada had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kamada by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 982,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 36,945 shares during the period. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,424,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

