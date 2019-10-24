Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised Kimberly Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.33.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.19. 1,640,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.14. Kimberly Clark has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,248,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

