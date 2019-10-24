Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $3.33. Kingold Jewelry shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 4,472 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingold Jewelry had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $598.01 million during the quarter.

About Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

