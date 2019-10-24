Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRG shares. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

KRG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.32. 56,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.50%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $269,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 328,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $931,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

