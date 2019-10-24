Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its Q4 guidance to $0.62-0.65 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.42-0.46 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,233. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 9.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $156,892.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $58,091.04. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

