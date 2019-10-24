Kuai Token Market Cap Tops $1.34 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00226653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.01462855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036040 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00093978 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,613,864 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

