Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-$11.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-$11.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.48 billion.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $169.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.91.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,798.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lance Berberian sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,002,159.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,270.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,168. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

