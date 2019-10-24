Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Shares of LRCX traded up $26.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.64. 186,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,080. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $819,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,888 shares of company stock worth $14,581,887 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 75.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

