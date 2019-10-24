Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.60-4.00 EPS.

LRCX stock traded up $32.42 on Thursday, reaching $265.60. 5,734,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,527. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $265.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Lam Research to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.50.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $819,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,888 shares of company stock worth $14,581,887 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

