Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Landstar System updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $1.40-1.46 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.40-1.46 EPS.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.89.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $107.82 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.07.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.