Ledyard National Bank Acquires 9,320 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $89,116,000 after purchasing an additional 810,600 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 47,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 90,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 130,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,510. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $251.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.