Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

WTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC set a $46.00 target price on Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of WTR stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 81,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.35. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,973.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $428,247.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $378,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

