Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Facebook by 4.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 436,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $77,785,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $1,198,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.12. 3,517,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,015,658. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.11.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,082,816.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,232,038 shares of company stock worth $779,822,243. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

