Ledyard National Bank Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $3,320,919.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,462. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $239.89. The firm has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.43.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

