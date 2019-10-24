Ledyard National Bank Has $9.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.22. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,617. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.59 and a 1-year high of $114.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $110.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

