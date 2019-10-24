LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 443,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,392,000 after buying an additional 252,518 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 104,057 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,366,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,592,000 after buying an additional 40,269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $354.68. 221,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,675. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.75. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $284.45 and a 1 year high of $362.89.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

