LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $117.2-118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.17 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.88-0.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.75.

LMAT stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.37. 314,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,075. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,891 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

