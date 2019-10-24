Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Up 16.6%

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) rose 16.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.28, approximately 149,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 640% from the average daily volume of 20,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Lightbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lightbridge stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lightbridge worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.