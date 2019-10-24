Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share.

Shares of LAD traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.29. 530,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $159.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.79.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $656,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,727.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $59,103.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,173 shares of company stock worth $812,899. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. Buckingham Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

