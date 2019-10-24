Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.55-21.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.1-59.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.19 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $367.79.

LMT traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $374.01. 270,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,886. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

