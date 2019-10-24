Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.10). Lonestar Resources US reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lonestar Resources US.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.44 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lonestar Resources US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ LONE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,033. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Lonestar Resources US has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 114,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 64,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lonestar Resources US (LONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.