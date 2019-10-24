Loopring (LRC) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Loopring token can now be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, AirSwap, HitBTC and IDAX. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $24.36 million and $3.02 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00223131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.01276282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035764 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00091967 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 905,614,909 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Tokenomy, Bithumb, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bitbns, Binance, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Gate.io, Ethfinex, YoBit, OKEx, Upbit, IDAX, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.