Lucas Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Lucas Capital Management raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lucas Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WES. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director David J. Tudor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WES stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,989. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Western Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.39 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.