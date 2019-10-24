Lucas Capital Management Sells 400 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Lucas Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $253,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $104,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,720.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,984. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.08 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Eagle Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

