Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million.

LBC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. 16,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,232. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.