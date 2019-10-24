Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Down 5.6%

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $3.02, approximately 8,405,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,810,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

MNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.48.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.46% and a positive return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,809,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,275,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,636 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 164,434 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 37.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,038,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 559,939 shares during the period.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

