Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd (CVE:MGM)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 479,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 257,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of $25.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 701 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 37,475 hectares located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Aurvista Gold Corporation and changed its name to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

