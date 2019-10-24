MarineMax (HZO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect MarineMax to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.48 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.07. 23,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $453.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.90. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Raymond James downgraded MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on MarineMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

In other news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

