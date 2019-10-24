MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $7.28 on Thursday, hitting $349.46. 246,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,914. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $199.04 and a 52-week high of $421.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.52.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $7,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,560,247.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $955,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,064 shares in the company, valued at $18,433,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Argus started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.17.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.