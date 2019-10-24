MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $75.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.28. 1,326,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,017. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.34.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,297.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,501,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,983,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

