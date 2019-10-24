Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTRN. ValuEngine cut shares of Materion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Materion has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.43 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

