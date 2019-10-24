MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.89

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.89 and traded as high as $15.98. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 1,975 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MCAN Mortgage from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.17. The stock has a market cap of $385.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.89.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.3999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.02%.

About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

