Medallion Resources (CVE:MDL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. (CVE:MDL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of $3.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.

Medallion Resources Company Profile (CVE:MDL)

Medallion Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral resource projects. It explores for monazite, a rare earth element. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

