Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.71. 78,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,087. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,901 shares of company stock worth $12,271,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

