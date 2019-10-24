MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. GMP Securities cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. CSFB reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.88.

Shares of MEG stock traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.12. 1,641,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -7.90. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$4.06 and a one year high of C$10.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.30.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 0.1601621 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$59,423.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,220,033.23.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

