Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $940.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.41 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.29%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Meritage Homes updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.50-5.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.50-5.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTH. Citigroup raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $511,325.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 420,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $26,559,249.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 702,425 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,523. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

