MicroBitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $16.67 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $16.67 million and approximately $4,057.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004088 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.