Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Stock Price Up 18.5%

Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO)’s share price rose 18.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 107,920 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 126,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter.

About Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has 27 exploration projects, including 8 gold, copper, and zinc properties in Alaska; 3 gold/polymetallic projects in British Columbia; a uranium project in New Mexico; and 15 gold, silver, and copper projects in Mexico.

