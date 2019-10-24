Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Announces Earnings Results

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Mohawk Industries updated its Q4 guidance to $2.13-$2.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average is $132.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $108.93 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Bruce Bruckmann bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.69 per share, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 286,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,740,663.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Filip Balcaen bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $167,059.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.81.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

