Moin Reaches Market Capitalization of $39,828.00 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Moin has a total market capitalization of $39,828.00 and approximately $262.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Moin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moin Profile

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,704,006 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

