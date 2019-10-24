Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Head to Head Analysis

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mongodb and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mongodb -36.58% -43.95% -14.48% Red Violet -38.64% -16.91% -14.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mongodb and Red Violet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mongodb $267.02 million 25.82 -$99.01 million ($1.72) -71.18 Red Violet $16.30 million 10.82 -$6.87 million N/A N/A

Red Violet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mongodb.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mongodb and Red Violet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mongodb 1 3 9 0 2.62 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mongodb presently has a consensus target price of $166.83, indicating a potential upside of 36.27%. Given Mongodb’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mongodb is more favorable than Red Violet.

Risk & Volatility

Mongodb has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Mongodb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Mongodb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mongodb beats Red Violet on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

