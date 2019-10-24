Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Monro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.38.

MNRO stock traded down $11.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.85. 1,666,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,806. Monro has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $639,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,433,277.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,152,285. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 60.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Monro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.