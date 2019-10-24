Morgan Stanley Raises Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $650.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $574.76.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $10.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $574.05. 454,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $355.28 and a 12 month high of $578.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $546.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.59.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $2,710,956.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,906.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,412 shares of company stock worth $3,810,168 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

