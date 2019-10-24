Morgan Stanley Trims Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Target Price to $125.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research cut Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.07.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $131.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,691. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,215,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

