NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) Shares Up 0.6%

NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48, 6,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 780,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNR)

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.